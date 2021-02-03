Robert Earl Wren, 79, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Saurday, February 6, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Forrest Hill Cemetery.

