MOOREVILLE -- Roy Wren, 80, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at home in Mooreville. Services will be on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at 2 pm at Grace Memorial Baptist Church Gym. Visitation will be on Monday July 27, 2020 5-8 pm at Grace Memorial Baptist Church Gym. Burial will follow at Auburn Cemetery.

