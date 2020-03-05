MICHIGAN -- Andrew Lee Wright, 71, passed away Sunday, February 22, 2020, at a Michigan Hospital in Mt. Clemens. Services will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12:00P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Visitation will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2-5P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Burial will follow at Porter Memorial Garden in Tupelo, MS.

