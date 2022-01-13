Bernice O. Wright, 83, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the Iuka Hospital, Iuka, MS. She was born in Tishomingo County, MS to Edward and Eva Bradley Orrick. She was a homemaker and attended Tishomingo Methodist Church. Services will be Saturday, January 15, 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. Hal Holt officiating. Burial will be in Tishomingo City Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband of sixty-four years - Carlile Wright; two children - Tim Wright (Patti) and Pattie Day; grandchildren - Kelsey Farris, Hannah Ayers (Chandler), Kaid Wright and Karlie Wright; one great-grandchild - Addison Farris; three sisters - Louise Nunley, Helen Epps (LaRay) and Polly Hall (Larry) and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Edna Hamm and a brother, Edward Orrick. Pallbearers will be Chandler Ayers, Kaid Wright, LaRay Epps, Doug Nunley, Tony Orrick and Stevie Orrick. Honorary pallbearers will be James Crowell, Kent McClung, Cliff Nunley, Tom Nunley, Eddie Nunley, Jerry Lowe, Clifford Pope, Jerry Barnes, Tim Belue, Pat Derning, Don Gattis, Rick Gattis and Keith Hood. Visitation will be Saturday, January 15, 11:30-1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
