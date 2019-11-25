VARDAMAN, MS. -- Bettie Wright, 80, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Christopher's Personal Care in Holly Springs, MS.. Services will be on Wednesday at 2:00 at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be on 12:00-2:00 Wednesday at Parker Memorial Funeral Home Vardaman, MS..

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.