Mrs. Betty Murff Wright,86, passed from her earthly home on April 20, 2021 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS. Mrs. Wright was born on November 2, 1934 in Tupelo, MS to Elmo Earl Murff and Mildred Jewel Creely Murff. She was the director of the Crusaders Choir, a community performance group of young musicians. They toured many places throughout the United States and abroad. She was a music teacher for many years with Houston Public School. Mrs. Wright was a member of First United Methodist Church where she also was the music director for over 20 years. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Houston from 9:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Funeral services will be held on April 22, 2021 at 11: 00 A.M at the First United Methodist Church in Houston with Rev. Greg Ducker officiating. Burial will be at Chickasaw Memorial Garden Cemetery in Houston, MS. Pallbearers will be Joey Cook, Troy Edward Creely, Hank Harrington, Nathan Murff, Frank Pemper, and Wallace Norman, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be John Holman, Bobby Mooneyham, and Jack Dendy. Mrs. Wright is survived by her daughter, Sherribeth Wright of Madison, MS; her son, Jody (Alice) Wright of Houston; her sister, Margie Cummins of Orlando, FL; her grandchildren, Blakely (Chris) Wright, Bailey (Rivers) Wright, Tyler Wright, Ezra Wright, Michael Mattox, and Joe Farmer; and her great-grandchild, Charleigh Kate Garrard. Mrs. Wright is preceded in death by her parents, and her late husband, Joe Wright, and one brother, Guy Thomas Murff. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Canopy Children's Solutions (Formerly Mississippi Children's Home Society) 1465 Lakeland Drive Jackson, MS 39110 **The family has asked that social distancing and CDC Guidelines be kept in mind. Please bring your mask. If you do not have one, Houston Funeral Home will provide you with one. ** Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
