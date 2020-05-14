Jewel Hazel Wright Coke, 104, went to her home in glory on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was born on July 4, 1915. She was a member of New Liberty Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed Walter Wright and Minnie Parsons Wright; her husband of 56 years, Jesse Coke, Sr.; her only child and son, Jesse Coke, Jr;; and siblings, Tressie Bailey, Hassie Flint, Lois Vallega, Farmer Wright, and Gladys Wright. She is survived by her daughter in law, Bonnie Foote Coke; grandchildren, Jay Coke (Janie and daughters, Julia Daniel Gilley and Emily Daniels), and Mitzi Coke Horn (Jeff); great grandchildren, Jessica Horn Rester (Samuel), Shana Horn Vaughn (Samuel), and Dillon Coke Horn; great-great grandchildren, Sarah Rester, Gideon Rester, and Rebekah Vaughn; and several special nieces and nephews. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Hopewell Church Cemetery, officiated by Bro. Ed Kennedy. Burial will be in Hopewell Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jay Coke, Dillon Horn, Samuel Vaughn, Greg Adams, Eli Adams, Doug Meeks, Jeff Kennedy, Edd Kennedy, and Ricky Whirley. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Horn, Samuel Rester, Stacy Crum, Doug Messer, and J.T. Blakney.Memorials may be made in Mrs. Jewel's honor to New Liberty Baptist Church. An online guestbook may be signed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.