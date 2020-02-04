Donnie Gene Wright, 78, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born in Booneville on August 7, 1941, to Clofus A. Wright and Ethel Mae Fowler Wright. He worked in manufacturing, insurance, and was part owner in a service station. He enjoyed finding word puzzles, working in the yard, watching wrestling, and being with the grandchildren. He loved his dog, Spot William Wright. Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Tuscumbia Baptist Church Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Tresia Dawn Wright; one son, Chris Wright (Trina) of Booneville; one daughter, Mary Franklin (Richard) of Booneville; brothers, Bob Wright (Wanda) of Tupelo, Clois Wright (Estelle) of Booneville; sisters-in-law, Glenda Wright and Marie Wright, both of Booneville; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Bertha Belue and William, Earlene Odem and Tom, Dorothy Bain and Henry Lee, and Vera Faye Wright; brothers, Curtis Wright, Hubert Wright and Edna, Leslie Wright and Betty, Bill Wright and Mae, and Jimmy Wright. Pallbearers will be Gary Wright, Brett Godwin, Kerry Hare, and Chase Franklin. Honorary pallbearers will be Mikkilena Wright, Morgan Franklin, Karleigh Hare, Addison Wright, and Karlee Akins. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House 5159 Main St., Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
