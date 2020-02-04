Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.