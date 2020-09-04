Mrs. Edith Johnson Wright, 98, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Floy Dyer Nursing Home in Houston, Mississippi. She was born in Chickasaw County, Mississippi on October 11, 1921 to Cleland Johnson and Laudie Walker Johnson. She and her husband, J.C Wright owned Jim`s Auto Parts, where she was a bookkeeper for 43 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church for 53 years. Funeral Services will be held at First Baptist Church in Houston on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at with Dr. Daniel Heeringa officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, September 6, 2020 at First Baptist Church from 2:00 P.M.- 3:00 P.M. Burial will be held at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, Mississippi. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Mrs. Wright is survived by her daughter, Rochelle and husband, John Dunn of Clay, Al; one sister, Etheleen Blanton of Houston; her grandchildren, Jamie Dunn Floyd and husband, Stuart of Trussville, Al. and Lori Dunn Stovall and husband, Keith of Alabaster, Al.; and her great-grandchildren, Emily Stovall, Haley Stovall, Hannah Stovall, Blakely Floyd, Jackson Floyd, and Houston Floyd. Mrs. Wright is preceded in death by her parents, and her late husband of 61 years, J.C. Wright. Pallbearers will be Larry Arrington, George Bryan, Bobby Davis, Stuart Floyd, Bobby Mooneyham, and Keith Stovall. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to: Houston First Baptist Church 201 West Madison Street Houston, Mississippi 38851 **The family has asked that a mask MUST be worn at all times during the services for Mrs. Wright at the Funeral Service. Please bring your mask. If you do not have one, Houston Funeral Home will provide you with one. We also ask that you practice 6ft social distancing and refrain from personal contact due to Covid- 19 exposure. ** Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.