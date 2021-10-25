Edward Wright, 85, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021 at River Place Nursing Home in Amory. He was born in Becker on June 22, 1936 to the late Frank and Thelma Ailena "Lena" Hudson Wright. Ed was a graduate of Becker School. He honorably served in the United States Air Force, stationed in England. Gifted with a mechanical mind, Ed was a life long heavy equipment mechanic with his career starting in Arkansas. Ed would eventually end up working across the Southeastern United States as a mechanic on projects such as the Tenn Tom Waterway, Galveston Bay Seawall in Texas and numerous highways. Lastly Ed worked as a truck mechanic for Royal Trucking before his retirement. To say Ed was a hard worker is an understatement, but his great love for card games and craps sometimes stood in the way of having his tools to work with the following Monday. In all truthfulness, Ed was one of the most generous people you would ever meet. He enjoyed fishing, visiting with his friends, but more than anything he loved to be with his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Ruby Nell Odom Wright, Amory; daughters, Susan Concar (Jim), Shellie Moffett (Rickey) and Sonia Wright, all of Amory; sister Betty Ruth Sanders (Harold), Amory; brother, Ray Wright (Frances), Amory; grandchildren, Ivy Harger (Lloyd), Andrea Concar, Brad Pinkerton, Wendy Pittman (Tracy), Chuck Moffett (Heather), Jake Moffett (Erica), Kathryn Steele (Chris), Alexander Wright, Drew Moffett (Makenzie), Luke Moffett, Leigh Shelby Moffett; great grandchildren, Ben Harger, Lauren Harger, Alex Birbahadur, Alexis Moffett, Natalie Pinkerton, Becca Birbahadur, Drake Pittman, Gage Pinkerton, Taylor Moffett, Madison Moffett, Carlie Moffett, Mac Pittman, Boston Pittman, Nova Grace Steele; a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Billie Wright and a special uncle and friend, LB Wright. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Greenbrier Cemetery with Chuck Moffett officiating. Pallbearers will be Tracy Pittman, Brad Pinkerton, Jake Moffett, Drew Moffett, Alexander Wright, Luke Moffett, Drake Pittman and Gage Pinkerton. Honorary pallbearers will be Bert Wright, Eddie Harold Sanders, Bubba Huggins, Bobby Sloan, Craig Howell and Brandon Odom and the exceptional staff of River Place Nursing Home. Visitation will be held at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 from 12 noon until 1:40 PM. Condolences may be shared with Ed's family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.