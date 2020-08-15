Mrs. Ethel Maxine Graves Wright was born on November 4, 1922. She went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on August 11, 2020 at the age of 97. She was married to the late Walter W. Wright. She was a member of the Falkner Baptist Church and she was a homemaker. She is survived by her five children and one grandson. In addition to her husband she is preceded in death by her parents: George Franklin Graves and Fannie Doretha Bailey Graves, two brothers and five sisters. A private family Graveside Service was on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at the Falkner Cemetery, with Elder Darren Owen officiating.
