Gary M. Wright, 75, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton, MS. He was born in Ashland, KY to James E. and Nellie Ferguson Wright. He was retired from the US Postal Service. After retirement, he was an Art teacher at Belmont High School and then worked with the residents at Courtyards Community Living Center in art therapy. He was a member of Belmont United Methodist Church and a veteran of the US Air Force. Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 19 at 3 p.m. at Belmont United Methodist Church with Bro. Earl McAnally, Bro. Jason McAnally and Bro. Mark Nail officiating. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joan Wright; two children, Kristi Sartin and Shawn Wright (DeAnna); five grandchildren, Karis Sartin, Nathan Sartin, Daniel Sartin, Taryn Greene and Brayden Greene; four great-grandchildren, Ayden Sartin, Avery Sartin, Bronson Davis and Winnie Sartin; one sister, Naomi Twinam and one niece, Misty Triplett. He was preceded in death by his parents and one nephew, Rob Triplett. Pallbearers will be Brayden Greene, Ayden Sartin, James McAnally, Ricky Hopkins, Daniel Sartin and Nathan Sartin. Visitation will be Monday, October 18, 5-8 p.m. at Belmont United Methodist Church.
