Holly Berry Wright, 44, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM with visitation at Payton Mortuary. There will be no funeral or interment. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.

