CEDAR BLUFF, MS -- Ilsie M. Wright, 73, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Franciscan Health in Hammond, IN. Services will be on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Beasley C.M.E. Church, Pheba, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Old St. Paul Cemetery.

