Known by family and friends as "Bubba", James Wallace Wright, left this world to join his family and friends in heaven on December 6, 2021. He was born May 31, 1934, to Winnie and Sallie Wright and lived his 87 years in the Hatley community. Brothers Tilman and Truman and sisters Reba Blankenship, Clara Summerford, Doris Jean Eads, Emolene Bolling, and Lois Rollins all preceded him in death. Also predeceasing James Wallace were niece and nephew Sheryl Eads Dudley and Terry Eads and a very special caretaker Kaynettle Dobbs. He is survived by three nieces and two nephews: Tammy Bolling (Daryl), Sandra Eads Kepley, Teresa Deisher, Jimmy Glenn (Theresa), and Darryl Bolling (Wendi). Growing up on a farm, he and his brothers worked with their father. As an adult, he and his brothers lived with his sister Lois Rollins and her husband Joel, who as a master mechanic taught James Wallace the trade. They worked together for many years. James Wallace was a gentle man who spent many days sitting on his back porch working on wood projects. If the weather didn't cooperate, he could be found sitting in his favorite chair watching Gunsmoke. A special thanks to Margaret Lisa Dobbs, her husband, Bruce and her sisters—all of whom took selfless, loving care of Lois and James Wallace. Thanks also to Julie Pannell, the ICU staff at the North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore, Dr. Stephen Hathcock, Dr. Danny Moore, and Dr. Bill Rogers. Graveside services will be held at Smithville Cemetery on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. Bro. Jimmy McFatter will be officiating. Pallbearers are Bruce Dobbs, Corey Glenn, Todd Glenn, Jimmy Glenn, James Forbus, and Ricky Stanford. Visitation for James Wallace will be from 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Humane Society or the Amory Food Pantry.
