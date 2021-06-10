James Wright, 67, passed away Monday, June 07, 2021, at his home residence in Madison, AL. Services will be on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 3:30 PM at New Hope Woodland M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 4:30 PM - 7:00 PM at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at New Hope Woodland M.B. Church Cemetery.

