Jennie B. Wright was born on July 2, 1922, to the late Walter and Viola Baker Scales in Lee County, Mississippi. She was the third of three children. One sister, Mildred Scales, and one brother, Curtis Scales, preceded her in death. She confessed a love of Christ at an early age at Blackland M.B. Church. She later joined Palmetto C.M.E. Church after she met and married the love of her life, Albert L. Wright. He preceded her in death. To this union three daughters and two sons were born: Pat, Daisy, Mary, Al, and Reverend Ernie. She was a loyal and devoted member of Palmetto C.M.E. Church, where she served as the Senior Choir president, Sunday School teacher, Usher Board President, Stewardess Board President, Missionary Hunger and Meals for Millions, Board of Christian Education member, Kitchen Ministry, and Evangelism and Human Concern. She was employed at NMMC for over forty years as a CNA. She was a graduate of Carver High School in Tupelo, MS. She was also a cheerleader for the Carver Blue Devils. Jennie loved people, and she especially loved her grandchildren. She was caring, polite, considerate, generous, affectionate, patient, understanding, loving, and forgiving. She would go out of her way to make others feel special, to make them happy, or feel more confident in themselves. She leaves to cherish her loving memory: her five children, Pat Berry (Walter), of Tupelo, MS, Daisy McShan (Willie) of Belden, MS, Mary Bolden of Belden, MS, Al Wright of Belden, MS, and Reverend Ernie Wright (Hazel) of Belden, MS; two sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Cotton (Charles) of Chicago, IL and Myrtle Collins (Eddie) of Jacksonville, FL; nine grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, loved ones, and friends. Visitation walk through will be Friday, August 20, 2021, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face masks required. Service will be Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Palmetto CME Church. Face masks required and CDC guidelines will be enforced. Viewing will be available one hour before service. Interment will follow at Palmetto CME Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.