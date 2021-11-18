John Ronny Wright, 70, resident of New Albany, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services honoring the life of Mr. Wright will be at 12 noon Saturday, November 20, 2021 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro Doc Shelton and Larry Bain officiating. Mr. Wright was born on March 17, 1951 in Tippah County, the son of to the George W. Wright and Mary Lois Huddleston Wright of Benton County . He was a graduate of Ashland High School, was employed for over 20 years with the Benchcraft Corporation and was a valued employee of Lowe's until his recent retirement in 2018. A Christian and member of Ashland Church of Christ, Mr. Wright will be remembered as a hard working outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, gardening, refinishing furniture, mowing the yard and most importantly sharing time with his precious family. His outgoing personality and genuine spirit will be missed by those he loved most. Memories will continue to be shared by his beloved wife, Fredia Wright of New Albany, one son, JJ Wright (Dianne) of Southaven, two sisters, Patricia Boone and Teresa Gresham (Larry), both of Ashland, one brother, David Wright (Theresa) of Slayden, four grandchildren, Reagan Wright and Aston Portis both of New Albany, Rico and Christian Fraccastoro, both of South Haven and one great granddaughter, Korie Beth Stoop of New Albany. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Wright family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.