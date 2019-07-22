ABERDEEN -- Buck Wright, Jr., 73, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at his residence in Aberdeen. Services will be on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11:30 A.M. until service time at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Aberdeen. .

