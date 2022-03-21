James Matthew "Matt" Wright, the son of James Edward "Eddie" Wright and Patricia "Tricia" Jo Bray Wright, died unexpectedly Saturday, March 19, 2022, a few days after his 33rd birthday. He was born on March 17, 1989, in Tupelo. He was an optimistic and sweet man who at times enjoyed being goofy. He attended Tupelo High School and Itawamba Community College. He enjoyed watching Ole Miss football, listening to music especially rock music, maintaining his knife collection, and brim and bass fishing at his PawPaw's lake. He was a beloved son, brother, and uncle. He leaves behind his parents, Eddie and Tricia Wright of Tupelo; one sister, Katie Waldon and her husband, Burt, of New Albany; nephew and niece, Jackson and Abby Waldon; paternal grandparents, Jim and Peggy Wright of Tupelo; several aunts and uncles; and a host of cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bill and Pat Bray. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring Matt's life will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. David Smith officiating. Graveside services will follow at Lee Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Burt Waldon, Jackson Waldon, Sam Wright, Joshua Wright, and Keith Kenyon. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.