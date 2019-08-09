PINE BLUFF COMMUNITY OF CLAY COUNTY -- Miss Charlsie Hulon Wright, 78, passed away Thursday, August 08, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at Pine Bluff Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home and Saturday, 3:00-4:00 P.M. at Pine Bluff Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Pine Bluff Baptist Church Cemetery.

