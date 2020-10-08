Nat Wright

Stuart Nathan (Nat) Wright, 67, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at his home in Falkner, MS. He was born on October 5, 1953, to Herman Edward and Billie Ruth Kelly Wright in Memphis, TN. Nat was a Welder for Thissen-Krupp Company and a member of Tiplersville Baptist Church. A graveside Service will be Friday, October 9, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at Falkner Cemetery with Bro. Will Livingston officiating. Nat is survived by his wife: Jackie Miskelly Wright of Falkner, MS; two sons: Nathan Brian Wright (Shannon) of Walnut, MS, William Edward Wright (Erica) of Walnut, MS; three step-sons: Timothy Lankford (Hank) of Yucon, OK, Christopher Mark Smith of Falkner, MS, David Brian Smith of Falkner, MS; one sister: Linda Kay Richardson of Chalybeate, MS and seven grandchildren: Carley Hughes, Dayce Caviness, Whitan Wright, Tessa Wright, Wade Smith, Kassie Wright, Colt Wright. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter: Amber Revee Wright; one brother: Danny Wright; and one sister: Judie Wright. Expressions of sympathy for the Wright family may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com

