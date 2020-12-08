Perry Thomas Wright

Perry Thomas Wright, 67, departed this life on December 6, 2020 at Tippah County Hospital. Graveside Services will be at 2 PM Wednesday, December 9 at Dumas Church Cemetery with Bro. Don Wilson officiating. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. He was born on July 10, 1953 to the late Charles S. Wright, Sr. and Lillian Hall Wright in Tupelo, MS. He was the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Spurgeon Hall of Tupelo, MS and the late Bro. and Mrs. M.E. Wright of Kirkville, MS. Perry was a graduate of W.P. Daniel High School in New Albany and a graduate of Mississippi State University. He taught and coached at Middleton High School, where he founded their first baseball team. In following years, he coached at Jackson West High School, Blue Mountain High School and North Pontotoc High School. In 1982, Mr. Perry began his career as a salesman with Frito-Lay that led his family to Grenada, MS and finally Ripley, MS. His business career in Ripley was enjoyable to him and the source of many interesting stories over the years. He never forgot the customers and friends with whom he became acquainted. Mr. Perry loved his family, wife, children and grandchildren and they loved him. Deer hunting, MSU Bulldogs and cattle farming brought much pleasure but Perry's greatest joy was his love for his Lord. He never hesitated to tell anyone the Good News of Jesus Christ. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patti Davis Wright, one son, Randy Wright (Becca) of Bryant, AR, one daughter, Kara Rushing (Adam) of Pleasant Ridge, six grandchildren who he adored, Gavin, Peyton, and Weston Rushing and Grayson, Aubrey and Abagail Wright, one brother, Charles Wright, Jr. of Memphis, TN, two aunts, Marjorie White of Camden, DE, Ann McComber of Plano, TX and a host of extended family and cousins. "For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing, it is the gift of God" Ephesians 2:8 The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Wright family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.

