Perry Thomas Wright, 67, passed away Sunday, December 06, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Services will be on A Graveside service will be at 2PM Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Dumas Cemetery. Burial will follow at Burial will take place at Dumas Cemetery.

