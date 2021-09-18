Sherry Ann Hester Wright currently of Rienzi but long-time resident in the Auburn Community died Friday, September 18, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center from an extended illness. She was born on November 1, 1958, in New Albany to Agnes Mae Bass Hester and Holly Hester. She married James "Jimmy" Wright, Jr., and together they were long-haul truck drivers. They traveled cross country more times than they could count enjoying many adventures together. She was also a dedicated and loving mother to her seven children. Through good times and bad, she was by her children's side showing them unconditional love and support. Sherry always stressed the importance of a family's love. She loved to sing along and listen to all genres of music. She also loved to dance with her sisters, cousins, daughters, and granddaughters. Sherry enjoyed watching scary movies and was an animal lover. Sherry is survived by her husband, Jimmy Wright of Rienzi, Jr.; seven children, April George Hanby of Tupelo, James G. Wright, III of Rienzi, Karrie Colburn, DeShundra "Dee Dee" Martin of Tupelo, Cassie Wright of Aberdeen, Ericka Thunderburk of Kossuth, and Dakota "Cody" Lewis of Rienzi; 16 grandchildren that affectionately called her "Granny" and "Nanna", Stefanie George Carpenter, Khristian "K.C." George, Kelsea George, MaHaley George, Noah Colburn, Alyssa Colburn, Memory Colburn, Dustin Adams, Grace Adams Short, Cherish Adams, Cloey Wright, Sherry Ann Wright, Emma Thunderburk, Andrew Riley, Gavynn Riley, and Rayleigh Riley; twelve great-grandchildren; sisters, Rev. Brenda Hester Harrison, and Barbara Hester Kirton; and one brother, James Shelton Hester. She is preceded in death by her mother, Agnes Bass Hester Tipton; father, Holly Hester; step-father, Robert Tipton; brothers, Eddie A. Hester, and James Robert Hester; and sister, Velma Hester West. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Monday, September 20, 2021, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring Sherry's life will be 2 p.m. Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with her sister, Rev. Brenda Harrison officiating. Private graveside services will follow at Saltillo Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Pallbearers will be West Carpenter, Noah Colburn, Dustin Adams, Hunter Riley, Eric Davis, and Alex Prince. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.