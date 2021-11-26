Thena Louise Wright, 71, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born June 26, 1950, to Russell and Mattie Brooks. She graduated from Jumpertown High School. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for several years. She worked for Brown Shoe Company and Wright Refrigeration. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, spending time with her friends and prayer group, and watching her grandchildren's sports. A Celebration of Life service will be at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, November 28, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Pilcher and Bro. Josh Sparks officiating. Burial will be in New Lebanon Cemetery. She is survived by one daughter, Valerie (Jason) Pilcher; two sisters, Barbara (Mike) Duboise and Regayda (Donnie) Johnson; three grandchildren, Mattie, Aaron and Rebekah; mother-in-law, Lowenstine Graves; and sister-in-law, Betty Green. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Wright; her parents; two brothers, Charles Ray Brooks and James Roy Brooks; and one sister, Jill Yates. Pallbearers are Sam Michaels, Carson Newell, Scott Johnson, Derick Johnson, Gary Johnson, Robert Burns, Alex Wesson, and Dallas Cleveland. Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.