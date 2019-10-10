Aberdeen - Virginia "Gin" Ree Ramage Wright, 76, entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Diversicare Nursing Center in Amory, MS. She was born in Calhoun County, Mississippi, to Howard Ramage and Annie Parker Ramage Spencer. Gin grew up in Vardaman, MS and graduated from Vardaman High School. She furthered her education at Vaughn's Beauty School and perfected the art of making people look their very best. She worked many years as a Beautician at Alice's Beauty Salon and then later worked until her retirement from Hair Concepts. She married the love of her life, Steve M. Wright, on November 21, 1962 and they were blessed by God with four children. Gin loved her family dearly and her grandchildren. She was of the Baptist faith and later in life became a member of the Athens Independent Methodist Church. She loved to read the Bible and listen to Gospel and Christian music. In her free time, she liked to garden, work in flower beds, and cook for her loved ones. Gin is survived by her husband, Steve M. Wright, Aberdeen; daughters, Michelle Easter (Richard), Amory, Stephanie George (Phillip), Aberdeen; son, Tim Wright (Joyce), Mountain Home, Idaho; grandchildren, Elora Wright, Sarah Wright, Dillion Tate, Allison Easter, Parker Easter, Kaley George, Ashley George, Olivia Owens (Curtis), Wesley George, and Landon George; great-grandchild, Ava Faye Owens; sister, Nelda Moore (Kenneth), Houston; brother, Keith Spencer (Barbara), Vardaman; sister-in-law, Diane Munn, Aberdeen; several nieces and nephews; many special friends at Diversicare Nursing Center, Amory. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Ramage, Annie Parker Spencer and Raymond Spencer; an infant daughter, Anita Carol Wright; sister, Winnie Pettit. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory with Bro. Robert Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Howell Cemetery, Athens Quincy Community, MS. Pallbearers will be Dewitt Moore, Greg Pettit, Patrick Pettit, Stacy Pettit, Brad Spencer, Jason Munn, and Matthew Buse. Honorary pallbearers will be Parker Easter and Dillion Tate. Visitation will be from 9 AM - 10:50 AM, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the funeral home. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.