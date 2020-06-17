Wayne Wright, 78, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at his daughter's house in Leslie, Arkansas. He was born August 22, 1941, in Hickory Flat, Mississippi, the son of Louis and Willie Mae Holland Wright. Mr. Wright was a long time resident of Myrtle, Mississippi, and had been a furniture factory employee most of his working career. Survivors include five daughters, Debbie Myrick and husband, George, of Leslie, Arkansas, Shelia Fowler and husband, Matt, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Sandy Chance, and husband, Allen, of Mount Vernon, Arkansas, Shannon Wright and Linda (Renee') Wright both of Fort Worth, Texas; a brother, Charles Wright and wife, Carolyn, of Myrtle; two sisters, Helen Ellis and husband, Robert, of Visalia, California, and Pauline Strauss of New Orleans, Louisiana; thirteen grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Billy Gene Wright; four sisters, Hattie Byerly, Jewel Keaton, Louise Paskell, and Mildred Coltharp; and a granddaughter, Heather Baker. Visitation will be 11:00 A. M. until 1:00 P. M. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Glenfield Funeral Home, with the funeral service following at 1:00 P. M. Brother Mark Bishop will officiate. Online condolences may be left at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
