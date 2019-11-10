On Saturday morning, November 9, 2019, William Price Wright, resident of Calhoun County, transitioned away peacefully at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo. He was born March 18, 1939, to Jim and Louise Wright of Big Creek. He attended Vardaman Methodist Church, but was a member of Lewis Memorial Methodist Church in Calhoun City. He was a "happy soul" who devotedly served Calhoun County District One as their Supervisor for twenty faithful years. William Price farmed cotton and soy beans with his brother, James Harold. Dolph Sheffield said "those boys could grow the best cotton he had ever seen!" William Price's hobby was the Ole Miss Rebels! He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Sheffield Wright; one daughter, Amy Wright Cates and her husband Robert of Tupelo; two sons, Mike Wright and his wife Vickie of Oxford, and Neal Wright and his wife Nicole of Oxford; his grandchildren are Wil, Josh, Anna Beth, and Matthew (Kaci). His great-grandchildren are Noah, Mattox, and Addy Grace; and brother, James Harold Wright and his wife Linda of Calhoun City. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Patricia Dixon of Memphis, and his many friends and relatives. A Funeral Service celebrating his life will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11:00am at Pryor Funeral Home in Calhoun City. Rev. Will Dowling will be officiating, with Bro. Jim Vance delivering the eulogy, and Bro. Danny Spratlin offering the committal message. There will also be Visitation time on Monday morning beginning at 9:00am until service time at 11:00am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Calhoun City. Pallbearers will be Tony Morgan, Barney Wade, David Keeton, Greg Dixon, Ken Wright, Bill Malone, Dustin Keeton, and Bobby Weaver. Honorary pallbearers will be Willie Jobe West, Charles Hardin, Larry Winters, Benny Thompson, Larry Snellings, Shelton Williams, Van Russell, and Henry Lee Taylor. Expressions of sympathy and condolences may be left for the family at pryorfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.