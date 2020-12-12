Frances Issac Wuichet, 83, met her Creator on Friday, December 11, 2020. Frances was the widow of the late Jack Wuichet, Plantersville Alderman and Labor Union leader who died Oct. 24, 2016. Born in Lake Providence, Louisiana on July 11, 1937 to the late Henry E. Issac and Vallie Ryals Issac, she was educated in the public schools of Louisiana graduating from Ouachita Parish High School. She married Jack in Dunn, Louisiana on July 2, 1954. Frances and Jack and their families became much beloved and engaged citizens of Plantersville moving there in 1973. They were extremely civic minded and loved their neighbors as the Good Book commanded them to do. Frances was a faithful active member of the First Baptist Church of Plantersville and a member of the Willing Workers Sunday School class. A master seamstress, Frances enjoyed sewing garments for missionaries and those going on mission trips as well as for residents of area nursing homes. She enjoyed crafts and was involved with the Lee County Homemakers Club. She loved children and encouraged them to get a good education by serving as an assistant teacher at Plantersville School for many years. Frances loved doing for others, reading and watching NBA basketball with her best friend, Joanne Bouchillon. Her family was her strongest priority and she was beloved by her children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. A private family celebration of her life will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the Plantersville Cemetery with burial following there. Due to Covid-19, there will be no public visitation. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends and neighbors. Frances is survived by her children, Jacques (J.W.) Wuichet, Jr. (Debbi) of Tupelo, Rhonda Morgan (Harry) of Plantersville, Liz Bouchillon (Jamey) of Plantersville, and Robbie Robinson (Robin) of Senatobia; her 9 grandchildren who loved Mamaw, Stephen, Aimee, Ashlee, Caleb, Whitney, Emiley, Lindsey, Randi, and Rylee; and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jack, 2 brothers and 1 sister. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 56, Plantersville, MS 38862, or to Grant-Wuichet City Park, P. O. Box 306, Plantersville, MS 38862. As Frances practiced the Golden rule, the family asks that you show an act of kindness to someone in honor of their Mom and Grandmother. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.