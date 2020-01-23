RIPLEY, MS -- Rebecca "Becky" Bryant Wyatt, 57, passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2020, at home in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Saturday January 25, 2020 11:00 AM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday January 24, 2020 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home . Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery.

