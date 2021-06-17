Earnest Alvin Wylie, 75, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his Residence at Eupora, MS in 75. Services will be on Saturday, June 26th at 3632 US Hwy 82, Eupora, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, the 26th of June at at his residence also. Our family at Associated are very honored to serve the Wylie family. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO are in charge of arrangements. .
