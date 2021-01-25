Patsy Williams Wylie, 79, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Services will be on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Graveside at Wylie Cemetery, Itawamba County, Mississippi. Visitation will be on 9:30AM- 10:30 AM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home for family only. Burial will follow at Wylie Cemetery, Itawamba County.

