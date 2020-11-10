Mickey Randall Wynn, 68, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born January 9, 1952 to the late Carson Wynn and the late Mildred Morris Houston in Alabama. He retired from Mueller Industries after 38 of service. He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, gardening, and watching Alabama football. Mickey especially enjoyed going to church at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church where he served as superintendent of the Sunday school classes. He was a US Army veteran, and was stationed in Korea during his active duty. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday November 11, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Holsonback, and Mike Deaton officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Wednesday November 11, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife; Thelma Wynn of Fulton, daughter, Jennifer Roberts of Fulton, grandchildren; Anthony Mitchell Wynn of Fulton, and Melissa Kennedy of Vina, AL, 3 sisters; Janet Holmes, Evelyn (Rodney) Luker, and Deborah Fuller, all of Sylacouga, AL, 3 brothers, Wayne (Rosanne) Wynn of PA, Quinton (Julia) Wynn of St. Petersburg, FL, and Albert (Betsy) Brasher of AL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carson Wynn, and Mildred Houston, step mother, Sally Wynn, brother in law, Ray Wilemon, sister in law, Eulala Wilemon, and son in law, Eddie Roberts. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

