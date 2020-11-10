Mickey Randall Wynn, 68, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born January 9, 1952 to the late Carson Wynn and the late Mildred Morris Houston in Alabama. He retired from Mueller Industries after 38 of service. He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, gardening, and watching Alabama football. Mickey especially enjoyed going to church at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church where he served as superintendent of the Sunday school classes. He was a US Army veteran, and was stationed in Korea during his active duty. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday November 11, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Holsonback, and Mike Deaton officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Wednesday November 11, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife; Thelma Wynn of Fulton, daughter, Jennifer Roberts of Fulton, grandchildren; Anthony Mitchell Wynn of Fulton, and Melissa Kennedy of Vina, AL, 3 sisters; Janet Holmes, Evelyn (Rodney) Luker, and Deborah Fuller, all of Sylacouga, AL, 3 brothers, Wayne (Rosanne) Wynn of PA, Quinton (Julia) Wynn of St. Petersburg, FL, and Albert (Betsy) Brasher of AL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carson Wynn, and Mildred Houston, step mother, Sally Wynn, brother in law, Ray Wilemon, sister in law, Eulala Wilemon, and son in law, Eddie Roberts. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.