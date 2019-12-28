HATLEY -- Carol Jeanette Yagar, 54, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, Amory, MS in Amory. Services will be on Sunday, December 29, 2019 with a gathering of family and friends from 2-5 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home Chapel, Amory, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.