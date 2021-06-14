Terry Leon Yager, 55, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Marianna Road in Holly Springs. Services will be on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Red Banks Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. There will be a Visitation also Wednesday at the church from 12 noon until service time.

