In Loving Memory
Your life is a Blessing. Your memory a Treasure. You're loved beyond Words and missed beyond Measure.
Adell Juanita Yancey, at age 81 in the city of Front Royal, VA, died on March 2,2020 in Front Royal in her sleep.
She was born February 27, 1939 to Herman and Ceretha England in Jumpertown, MS.
She married Raymond S. Yancey on March 2, 1957 in Rienzi, MS.
She was a homemaker, loving mother & childcare provider.
She was a member of Rienzi Baptist Church in MS & New Hope Bible Church in VA.
She is survived by daughter Pamela R. Carrigan, son Jimmy W. Yancey, Grandchildren Benjamin, Nathaniel, Joshua, Madalynn, Zebulan, Evelynn, & Abigail. 12 great grandchildren, sisters Geneva, Linda, Gail,& Vicki, brothers Doyal, & Ronnie.
We will hold a celebration of life ceremony on June 16, 2020 at 11 am. Service to be held at New Covenant Family Worship Center; 511 Outlet Rd. 38829 with a potluck picnic to follow at Booneville park. Contact Pam at: momseven09@gmail.com or message me for more info.
