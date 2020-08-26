Gary Douglas Yancey, 57, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. He was born in Booneville, MS, on March 24, 1963, to Harold and Frankie Kelton Yancey. He was a devoted volunteer fireman for the Pisgah Fire Department. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Charlie Cooper officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his mother, Frankie Fay Yancey; and a brother, Michael Yancey. He preceded in death by his father, Harold Yancey. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.

