Patricia Mullins "Patty " Yancey, 60, resident of Ripley, died unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Blue Mountain. A Graveside Service remembering the life of Patty will be at 11 AM Wednesday, September 16 in the Antioch Cemetery with Bro. Steven Thomas officiating. Patty was born November 30, 1959 in Memphis, TN and is the daughter of Dorothy Childers Leopard of Ripley and the late Floyd Mullins. She received her education in the Ripley Public School System and was employed in the manufacturing industry in Tippah County. A Christian, Patty had a very generous heart and her biggest pleasure in life was beautiful flowers. Her spirit was strong and the love she had for her family was the healing power in each obstacle she overcame. She leaves a void in our lives, but not without leaving behind the wonderful memories of her love for life. In addition to her mother, Patty is survived by the family she loved, her son, Michael Herman of Ripley, two grandsons, Bryan Brooks and Alex Herman. both of Ripley, one special granddaughter, two sisters, Brenda Weaver (John) and Nancy Weaver (Tony) , one brother, Simon Leopard, Jr. (Lynn), all of Ripley and her long time companion, Mike Yancey. She was also preceded in death by her step-father that raised her, Simon Leopard and a brother, Boyd Mullins. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Patty's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
