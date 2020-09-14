TIPPAH COUNTY -- Patricia Mullins "Patty" Yancey, 60, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, at ????????? in Blue Mountain. Services will be on Graveside Service will be at Wednesday, September 16 at 11 AM at Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 15 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home.

