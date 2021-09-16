Ricky Marshall Yancey, 73, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at Tri-Star Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. He was born December 31, 1947, to Jesse and Myrtle Yancey. He was a musician, and enjoyed writing music, reading, NASCAR, history and was a war buff, but most of all spending time with his family and friends. A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be at 1:00 P.M. Friday, September 17, 2021, at Jumpertown Cemetery with Brandon Sinks delivering the eulogy. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. He is survived by two sons, Jon (Paige) Yancey and Dustin Brodie; six grandchildren, Sarah, Dallas, Peyton, Skylar, Blake, and Bellamy. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, James Yancey and Samuel Yancey; and one sister, Polly Hatley. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

