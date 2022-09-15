Janie Viola Yancey passed away at the age of 91 at Magnolia Reginal Health Center in Corinth, MS on September 14, 2022. She was born September 26, 1930 to Daniel and Ella Hodum Glidewell in Tippah County, MS. She was a great cook, loving homemaker and grandmother and she loved gardening and farming. "She did it her way". Janie was one of the oldest members of the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Visitation will be Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 12:00 PM until the Service starts at 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home, Inc. Committal will be at Tippah Memorial Gardens. Viola is survived by two daughters: Margaret Hopper (Billy) of Ripley, MS, Becky Carter (David) of Ripley, MS; one daughter-in-law: Kay Yancey of Ripley, MS; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; one sister: Mary Alice Walter of Corinth, MS; our special friends: Dr. Jack Bennett and his wife Becky. She is preceded in death by her her parents; her husband: Buford Yancey; one son: Danny Yancey; eight brothers: Jackie Glidewell, Edward Glidewell, Willie B. Glidewell, Walter Glidewell, Georgie Glidewell, Marshall Glidewell, Robert Earl Glidewell, Ray D. Glidewell; two sisters; Lottie Mae Calvary, Dorothy Null. Officiating will be: Dr. Jack Bennett. Pallbearers will be: Donald Yancey, Ronald Yancey, Travis Yancey, Shaun McCollum, Russell Davis, John Davis Cox. Honorary Pallbearers are: Deacons of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
