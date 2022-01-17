Andria Diane Yant, 75, died Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born July 29, 1946, in Tupelo to Sales and Annie Virginia Presley. She graduated from Tupelo High School. She was a homemaker. She loved going to flea markets, arts and crafts shows and listening to country music. She especially loved spending time with children and grandchildren. Private services for the family will be Tuesday with Bro. Alan Hall officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her children, Rena Underwood (Tim), Bubba Yant (Amy), Eddie Yant (April) and Charles Yant (Valerie); one sister, Sybil Clark; 12 grandchildren, Emma, Brooke, Grace, Caroline, Chase, Andria, Tristam, Zoey, Tylar, Bejay, Sierra and Trace; 4 great-grandchildren, Gunner, Sylas, John Grady and Grayson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bill Yant; a daughter, Andria Darlene Hodges; a son, Billy Joe Yant; two sisters, Doris Jean Willis and Rhonda Ann Hall; one brother, Sales Marion Presley. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren. Honorary Pallbearers will be her children. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
