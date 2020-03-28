Lealon Patterson Yarber Sr., passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Belmont to Anthony and Hallie Patterson Yarber. He was a veteran of the US Navy serving during WWII. He served as the Postmaster for Belmont for twenty-seven years and was an agent for Yarber Insurance. Mr. Yarber and Rosie Weathers founded Belmont TV Cable which was the first cable service in our area. He was a member of First Baptist Church and attended Belmont United Methodist Church. Graveside services will be Monday, March 30, at 2 p.m. at Belmont City Cemetery with Bro. Roger Wood and Bro. Mark Nail officiating. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 77 years-Mabeline Yarber of Belmont; his daughter-Emily Hutcheson (Max Ray); his granddaughter-Leah Tucker (Wesley); great-granddaughter-Hallie Tucker; sister-in-law-Frances Harris and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son-Pat Yarber; two sisters-Opal Creel and Ripple Smith and two brothers-Jack Yarber and infant-Edward Yarber. The family sends a special thank you to his caregivers and the staff of Kindred Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Methodist Children's Homes of MS, P.O. Box 66, Clinton, MS 39060-0066 or the Baptist Children's Village, 114 Marketridge Dr., Ridgeland, MS 39157.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.