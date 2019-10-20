Thomas Richard Yarber, 74, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Diversacare in Tupelo. He was born July 22, 1945, to Andrew Charles and Elizabeth Yarber. He was a graduate of Marietta High School. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, he was an ordained Deacon in the Baptist Church, and a U.S. Air Force veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He worked for Marathon Cheese for several years. He was a volunteer fireman and first responder with the Hobo Station Fire Department. He had worked with the children's program at Crestwood Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and going to Dodge's. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Monday, October 21, 2019, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. Jackie Spencer officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Yarber; one daughter, Yalonda (Dave) Willhoite; three sons, Andy Yarber, Allyn Yarber and Richard (April) Yarber; one sister, Mary Martin; one granddaughter, Novalea Yarber; and a special friend, Bro. Ray Hardin. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Lynn Yarber; his parents; three sisters, Maxine Bearden, Louise Hall and one infant; and two infant brothers. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
