Eula Mae Yarbrough, 91 passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Union County Health and Rehab. She was a homemaker and member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Andy Shelton officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. She was survived by a son, Jerry Yarbrough (Myra); son-in-law, Steve Watson; grandchildren, Joey Watson (Alicia), Tanya Watson and Melissa Yarbrough; great-grandchildren, Corey Watson (Hannah), Raven Watson, Kaitlyn Watson, Ayden Roberts, Kalie Stubelt, Blakely Stubelt and Ashley Stubelt; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Douglas Yarbrough; her parents, Emmitt and Mary Hogue Smithey; daughter, Susan Watson; brothers, Hubert Smithey, Travis Smithey, Audie Smithey, Earnest Smithey and Emmett Dee Smithey; sisters, Christine Hodges, Almer Bryan and Cleo Williams. Pallbearers will be Tim Smithey, Paul Smithey, Phillip Smithey, Tony Hodges, Greg Allred, Dewayne Morgan and Rusty Smithey. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday from noon until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
