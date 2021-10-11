Clydene Lindsey Yates (86) passed away October 9, 2021 at her home in Jumpertown. She was born October 19, 1934, to the late Clyde and Zera Lindsey of Booneville. She attended school in Jumpertown where she played basketball and most importantly met and married the love of her life, Anthony Yates on April 3, 1953. Their love has sustained the family for 68 years. She was an active and faithful member of Jumpertown United Methodist Church. She enjoyed her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cooking, gardening, embroidering, canning and enjoyed watching cardinals and hummingbirds (especially one she named "Bossy") from her front porch. She loved baking cakes, breads and pies and sharing them with her friends and family. Services are 11 am Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Jumpertown United Methodist Church with Bro. Jim Petermann, Bro David English and Bro. M.J. Pope officiating. Pastor Dan Perryman is her Honorary Pastor (her deceased son-in-law). Burial will follow in the Jumpertown Cemetery. Clydene is survived by her husband of 68 years, Anthony Brandon Yates; her children, Ronald Yates (Teresa) of Sherman, TX and Donna Yates Perryman of Knoxville, TN; her sister, Pauline Lindsey Scott of Baldwyn; her brother, Buddy Lindsey of Booneville; her sister-in-laws, Hazel Lindsey of Ecru, Ruth Lindsey of Booneville and Amy Lindsey of Booneville; her brother-in-laws, Franklin and David Yates of Jumpertown; her grandchildren, Brandon Yates (Michele) of Dallas, TX, Darrin Perryman (Sheila) of Knoxville, TN, Kathryn Yates Anderson (Eric) of Plano, TX and Carolyn Whitney Yates of Sherman, TX; her great-grandchildren, Jackson Perryman, Wyatt Yates and Bryson Perryman and a multitude of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Larry Lindsey of Ecru and Joe Lindsey of Booneville; her brother-in-laws, Willard Yates of Jumpertown and Jimmy Scott of Baldwyn; her sister-in-law, Alice Yates Eaton of Jumpertown; her son-in-law, Dan Perryman of Knoxville, TN and her nephew, Clay Lindsey of Booneville. Pallbearers are; Brandon Yates, Darrin Perryman, Kathryn Anderson, Carolyn Whitney Yates, Jim Yates, Kent Geno, Danny Jumper and Dr. Sean Reynolds. Honorary pallbearers are Michael Hodgin and her great-grandsons, Jackson Perryman, Wyatt Yates and Bryson Perryman. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Clydene Yates to Jumpertown United Methodist Church Building Fund, 888 HWY 4 West, Booneville, MS 38829. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
