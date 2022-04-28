David Anthony Yates (51) passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at his home in Booneville. He was a member of Jumpertown United Methodist Church. He enjoyed being a truck driver, riding motorcycles, watching westerns, messing with racecars and spending time with his family. Services are 3 pm Friday, April 29, 2022 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Trey Lambert and Bro. Jim Peterman officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Carters Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-3 pm Friday in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. David is survived by his wife of 22 years, Martha Yates of Booneville; his son, Harley David Yates of Booneville; his daughter, Britany Broccoli of IL; his brother, Max David Yates of Jumpertown; his sister, Tammy Yates Cook of Jumpertown; his father, David Max Yates of Jumpertown; his mother-in-law, Marylin Martin of Booneville; his sister-in-law Savannah Martin; his grandchildren, Otto and Frankie Broccoli of IL and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gertrude A. Yates and his grandmother, Mary Lee Young. Pallbearers are; Brock Yates, Levi Yates, Jamie Hutchens, Jonathan Hutchens, James Max Cook, Coty Cook, Mike Kaminski and Shea Lambert. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with Harley's college tuition at First American National Bank in Booneville. (See Mr. Billy Martin) Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
