Linda Parker Yates, 74, departed this life Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She was born August 4, 1947, to William and Maudie Young Parker. She worked for BellSouth for many years as a construction clerk. Mrs. Yates was a beautiful soul with a kind and loving heart, who was a joy to be around. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. She was of Baptist faith. A graveside service will be Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 11:00am at Glenfield Memorial Park. She is survived by her husband of forty years, Michael Ray Yates, one daughter, Amy Michelle Pate (Kevin), one son, Britt Allen Mathis, one brother, Bobby Parker (Sandra); five grandchildren, Katelyn Mathis, Madeline Mathis, Lainey Mathis, Luke Mathis, and Ava Pate; and two great-grandchildren, Ashton Morris and Gracelyn Morris. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Maudie Young, one sister, Betty Gunter and one brother-in-law, John Gunter. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
