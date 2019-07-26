Willard Pierce Yates, age 87, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Memphis, TN. He was born October 14, 1931, in Rector, AR to the late Frank Clayton Yates and Ruby Maude Eaton. He was a veteran having served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was the former owner of Jumpertown Furniture. He enjoyed farming, traveling, gardening, taking care of his yard, and watching preaching on TV. Willard was a member of the Wheeler Grove Baptist Church. Services will be held at Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Booneville Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. James Nanney and the Rev. David Harper officiating. Burial will be in the Jumpertown Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by three daughters Cheryl Nix (Terry) of Booneville, Deanna Lonero (Dominic) of Batavia, IL, and Jill Yates Dickerson of Saltillo, two sons Jimmie Yates (Kathleen) of Vonore, TN and Mark Yates of Phillips, WI, three brothers Anthony Yates (Clydene), David Yates, and Frank Yates all of Jumpertown, fourteen grandchildren Tracy Fleming, Cindy Greene, T.J. Nix, Leanne White, Jim Lonero, Michael Lonero, Melissa Schwark, Melanie Yates, Emily Yates, Kyle Yates, Brandon Yates, Tom Engel, Timothy Engel, and Tyler Engel, and eleven great grandchildren Dylan, Drew, Kloe, Trevor, Tanner, Addie, Ellie, Elise, Chase, Brennan, and Kylie. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister Alice Eaton. Pallbearers will be T.J. Nix, Drew Fitzsimmons, Jonathan Greene, Tyler Michael, Dylan Fitzsimmons, Hunter White, Ryley White, Trevor Nix, and Tanner Nix. Visitation will be Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the funeral home from 11 a.m. til 3 p.m. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
